Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, is not a fan of the Oakland Athletics' planned relocation to the Neon City. The potential move, which has been met by a reverse boycott orchestrated by protesting Athletics' fans, is certainly not popular in Oakland either. And Harper “feels sorry” for the Oakland fans, as he said in a recent interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. It’s just not right. They have so much history in Oakland. You’re taking a team out of a city. I’m pretty sad because of all of the history and all of the greatness they’ve seen there. I see the A’s as Oakland. I don’t see them as Vegas.”

The Phillies star said that, given the history the Athletics and their fans have in Oakland, the planned move to Las Vegas is “just not right.”

The Vegas native said he doesn't “see” the Athletics as a Vegas team.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, Harper's Phillies teammate Bryson Stott, also a Vegas native, added that if a baseball team is to come to Nevada, he'd like to see it be an expansion squad, noting how well the city has responded to the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been nudging the Athletics, who sport some of the league's worst attendance numbers, to relocate- and not so subtly making it clear he wanted the move to be to Las Vegas.

In the midst of protesting fans and an Oakland team that is suddenly remembering how to win again, the Athletics' potential move to Vegas cleared a major hurdle on Wednesday, as Nevada legislature gave final approval to public funding for a portion of the new stadium.

And Harper made his opinion of it known.