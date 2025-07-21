As this summer’s MLB trade deadline approaches, the Athletics have thrust themselves into the spotlight, not by pursuing outside help, but by dangling three of their own starting pitchers, right-hander Luis Severino and left-handers JP Sears and Jeffrey Springs. In a year when pitching depth is thin and teams are desperate for controllable arms, Oakland’s willingness to talk about not just one but three of their rotation pieces has captured the attention of contenders across both leagues.

Why the Athletics Are Shopping Pitching

For years, the Athletics have been sellers at the deadline, and 2025 is no different. But this time, it’s not just about shedding salary. The organization is focused on reshaping the roster to align their rebuilding timeline. With a core of young position players still developing, Oakland’s front office is looking to exchange present value—specifically, veteran arms, for pitching prospects or cost-controlled arms that fit their future window.

Let’s break down the market for each of the A’s starting pitchers on the block.

Jeffrey Springs

Age: 32

Contract: $10.5M in 2025, $10.5M in 2026, $15M club option for 2027

Jeffrey Springs, acquired last winter in a multi-player deal from the Tampa Bay Rays, has been a bright spot in what has otherwise been a tumultuous rotation. Since June 1, Springs has posted a stellar 3.57 ERA, even after being roughed up by the Cleveland Guardians in his most recent start. His overall mark sits at a solid 4.18. That’s especially impressive considering he’s still in the early stages of ramping back up following Tommy John surgery in 2023.

JP Sears

Age: 29

Contract: Arbitration eligible through 2028

While JP Sears might not anchor an October rotation, don’t overlook his appeal as a durable back-end arm. Since the start of 2023, Sears has logged 84 starts—tied for fifth in the majors, a testament to his health and reliability. His current ERA at Sutter Health Park (5.61) is nearly a run higher than his away mark (4.78), suggesting that some of his struggles might be park-inflated. On the road, he’s proven to be a league-average starter, valuable currency for playoff contenders seeking depth.

Luis Severino

Age: 31

Contract: $25M in 2026, $22M player option in 2027

Luis Severino represents both the highest reward and the greatest risk among Oakland’s trade chips. Signed this past offseason to a three-year, $67M deal, Severino was supposed to be a front-line anchor. Instead, frustration has mounted, both for the right-hander and the club. Severino has struggled mightily at Sutter Health Park, posting a 6.68 ERA at home versus an impressive 3.10 ERA away from Sacramento. His much-publicized complaints about the temporary minor league facility have only fanned rumors of a split well before his contract expires.

As the trade deadline nears, the Athletics own one of the most intriguing starter markets in the game. With Springs, Sears, and Severino all in play, any one (or combination) of these pitchers could alter this year’s playoff landscape.