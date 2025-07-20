With the Athletics star pitcher Mason Miller in rumors ahead of the trade deadline, there has been more insight into the expectation of what his status will be for the foreseeable future. As the Athletics deal with rumors around other pitchers like star Luis Severino, Miller has been an interesting storyline to follow, with the latest from Bob Nightengale of USA Today the biggest piece of information yet.

In his latest column, he would reveal what the team has been telling other ball clubs around the majors, which is that the plan is to keep Miller. Nightengale would even go so far as to say that the franchise is saying to other teams that they are “wasting their time” to ask about the chance of Miller being traded.

“The Athletics have told teams they’re wasting their time by even calling: They are not trading closer Mason Miller,” Nightengale continued.

This is a change of pace, as a few days ago, Jim Bowden would say that there were teams in the MLB thinking that the Athletics would listen to Miller offers, as some want to make him a starter rather than a reliever, as said on “Foul Territory.”

“There are some teams that think there's a possibility that the Athletics, this time around, will listen on Mason Miller,” Bowden said. “They want to trade for him and make him a starter, and the Athletics need quantity of pitchers in return. It would be a big package, but that would be a huge get for someone.”

Athletics' Mason Miller on being in trade rumors

The Athletics star in Miller would speak on his mindset with his name thrown in an immense amount of rumors, having the right perspective that “it's out of our hands,” according to Fox Sports.

“I think it's just the same answer, you know?” Miller said. “It is what it is. It's out of our hands. We just have to adapt to the circumstances, but that's kind of the game we play, and I think that's what makes the great players great, is their ability to adapt — within the game, outside the game, everything.”

Miller has a 4.04 ERA to go along with 57 strikeouts and 19 saves, as other teams could use the 26-year-old's talents. Subsequently, it does seem like the Athletics will hold on to the pitcher, which has been the expectation from executives around the majors, as said by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“As much as the A's are open to listening for offers on uber reliever Mason Miller, multiple executives believe it's unlikely he'll be moved,” Passan wrote. “That could change in coming weeks, of course, but the consensus is that the A's are in no rush to deal Miller.

Consequently, it remains to be seen what the Athletics do with Miller come July 31 at the trade deadline.