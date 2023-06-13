The Philadelphia Phillies are starting to pick up steam in the month of June after a dreadful first two months of the season for the defending National League Champions. Philly still holds a losing record at 32-34, but a 7-4 start to June has lifted the Phillies back into the thick of the wild card race.

With a hot month comes hot players, and there's no better time than now for players to reach another level now that All-Star Game fan voting has opened. The Phillies had two All-Stars last season, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, but Harper missed the game due to injury. Altogether, Philly's current roster has a combined 30 All-Star selections.

This season there aren't a ton of legitimate candidates on Philadelphia's roster, despite there being a ton of talent and plenty of All-Star caliber players. Every team gets at least one All-Star though so someone will earn their spot for the Phillies. They do have some intriguing candidates, ranging from breakout arms to All-Star Game mainstays.

3. Andrew Vasquez – Relief Pitcher

Vasquez is having his best season as a pro, establishing himself as a key member of the Phillies bullpen. The fifth-year lefty reliever had just 15.1 innings in the big leagues under his belt before making Philadelphia's Opening Day roster this season.

In 21 games, Vasquez has a 1.78 ERA with 16 scoreless outings under his belt. His ERA is the second lowest for a left-handed reliever in the National League behind San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader. Vasquez and teammate Jose Alvarado form one of the best bullpen tandems from the left side. Alvarado himself might deserve an All-Star shout given his 1.10 ERA in 16 outings.

Making it to the All-Star Game in his first full season as a pro would be quite an accomplishment for Vasquez, especially considering where he came from. The 2015 draft pick has finally gotten his chance in a full-time relief role at the age of 29.

The Phillies were desperate to improve their bullpen after years of mediocre relief and added plenty of firepower this offseason. Andrew Vasquez wasn't a name that stuck out through all the additions though. The signing of Craig Kimbrel and the trade for Gregory Soto overshadowed Philadelphia's claim of Vasquez four days after it lost the World Series last November.

Vasquez has been a welcome surprise and a diamond in the rough find for the Phillies. The managers of the All-Star Game get to choose their pitching staff. With no other bonafide left-handed NL relievers outside of Josh Hader, Vasquez and his sweeping slider should net him his first MLB All-Star Game appearance.

2. Bryce Harper – Designated Hitter

When Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery last November, no one expected him to be back by May. Harper crushed all the odds and cruised through his recovery, returning to the Phillies lineup for game number 31 on May 2.

The two-time NL MVP didn’t miss a beat upon his return, hitting 13-for-36 with five extra-base hits, five RBIs and 11 runs scored in his first nine games. As of June 13, Harper has appeared in 35 games. He has a .295/.392/.442 slash line but his power numbers are down as he only has three home runs and 13 RBIs to this point. Harper still finds ways to contribute and he certainly changes the Phillies lineup when he's in there. He's worked 22 walks and scored 24 times.

Having a healthy Harper sends a spark into the Phillies clubhouse and seeing him contribute and bounce back so quickly from the injury has to be inspiring to some of his Philadelphia teammates. His heroics last October put him in a rare class among the great Philadelphia athletes and cemented his legacy in a Phillies uniform.

Surprisingly, Harper has yet to represent the Phillies in the All-Star Game. He did not make the NL teams in 2019 and 2021 but was selected last year. He had to miss the game after fracturing his left thumb in late June. He would love to get the chance to wear a Phillies uniform playing among the best players in the MLB in his eighth All-Star Game.

The vote for the starting designated hitter in the National League's All-Star Game lineup will likely come down to Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Dodgers DH J.D. Martinez. The latter leads Harper by 32,000 votes after the first round of voting. Harper will have to pick up his power numbers if he wants to pass Martinez. It should be a fun few weeks watching the two battle it out.

1. Nick Castellanos – Outfielder

The resurgence of Nick Castellanos is perhaps the best storyline of the 2023 Phillies season so far. Castellanos went through plenty of struggles during his first season in Philly last year after signing a five-year, $100 million deal with the club. He had clutch moments on both sides of the ball during the postseason though, which gave fans hope that the doubles machine that is Castellanos would return.

Lo and behold, the 2021 Silver Slugger Award winner is mashing the ball and has played all 66 games for the Phillies. Castellanos has a .315 batting average and a .860 OPS to go along with 38 RBIs and 21 doubles which is tied for second in the NL.

He's always been an offense-first player but Castellanos has improved his defense in right field this season. Although his defensive WAR is still negative (-5.2) according to FanGraphs, it's the highest mark he's had since 2016.

After one round of voting, it doesn’t look like the fans are going to will Castellanos into a starting spot. He sits in ninth among NL outfielders, six spots back of the top three who get the starting nods. With Phillies manager Rob Thomson set to lead the National League All-Stars in the game, there's a good chance he'll take Castellanos with him if he misses the vote.

Nick Castellanos has far and away been Philadlephia's best player this season, so it makes sense for him to have the one guaranteed nod and represent the Phillies at the All-Star Game in Seattle. His bounce back at the plate this season has been huge for the Phillies.