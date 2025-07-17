Mason Miller made waves when he made his Major League Baseball debut in 2023. The 26-year-old has grown into one of the better closers in the league and is one of the bright spots of Mark Kotsay's pitching staff. Unfortunately for him, the Athletics manager might be without his top reliever once the MLB trade deadline rolls around.

While the Athletics are nowhere near playoff contention, that has not stopped them from being active on the trade market. Miller's name has become more and more popular. While moving him would require a significant package in exchange, it is something the Athletics are open to.

Their rebuild has taken a step forward this season, but they still have a ways to go. Moving Miller now would free the Athletics of the pressure of re-signing him to a long-term deal.

According to MLB Insider Jim Bowden, the teams interested in Miller want to make a change to his game. Instead of coming out of the bullpen at the end of games, they want to see if he can start them.

Some teams think it's a possibility the A's will entertain offers for Mason Miller, says @JimBowdenGM. "There are teams that want to make him a starter." pic.twitter.com/UUP95EbUni — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“There are some teams that think there's a possibility that the Athletics, this time around, will listen on Mason Miller,” Bowden said. “There are teams that want to make him a starter. They want to trade for him and make him a starter, and the Athletics need quantity of pitchers in return. It would be a big package, but that would be a huge get for someone.”

Miller's longest outing of the season so far is 1.2 innings on June 6. While it would take some adjusting, Miller has the stuff it takes in order to take on a starting spot in a new rotation. Kotsay has not flirted with that idea over the past three seasons. However, some contenders in the league think it is possible.

Regardless of if he starts or ends games on a new team, it will take a lot to trade for Miller. He is one of the cornerstones of the Athletics' youth movement. Moving him could set the team back for a while if they don't get enough in return.