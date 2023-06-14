Oakland Athletics fans are done being idle. In the midst of an unforeseen MLB-leading six-game winning streak, fans are piling into the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to voice their support for their club and city. And their disapproval for owner John Fisher.

This reverse boycott is sweeping the area in defiance of the organization's efforts to relocate to a flashy new stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Stay in Oakland” chants echoed outside the stadium ahead of the A's Tuesday matchup against the dominant Tampa Bay Rays (48-21). Once inside, the tone shifted to a more adversarial one, as pleas of “sell the team” broke out shortly before first pitch.

Although the city likely still needs a miracle to retain the club, tides are turning. The 18-50 Athletics are not just winning games, they are beating division leaders. Their 4-3 victory over the Rays Monday night was arguably the biggest of the year and added to this newfound hope. Though, winning at this juncture will do little to sway Fisher. He has his heart set on Vegas.

But the stars may not be aligning as perfectly as he and his partners initially envisioned when an agreement to build a new stadium was tentatively agreed upon in May. The proposed funding package has yet to proceed through legislation, a significant speed bump to this grand venture.

Fans will keep fighting and desperately hope this movement manifests itself in this legal process and on the field. Oakland has the worst attendance in the league at well under 9,000, but perhaps it isn't too late to make a difference. The reverse boycott rages on.