Fresh off a surprising run to the World Series last year, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to continue dancing on their own atop the National League as Spring Training gets underway. It’s easy to get excited about the Phillies—and Andrew Painter, the top pitching prospect in baseball, is a major reason why.

19-year-old Andrew Painter picks up his first K on a cutter in his Spring Training debut for the @Phillies. MLB's No. 1 pitching prospect averaged 96.8 mph on his 19 fastballs, topping out at 99. pic.twitter.com/WPdmjWuRqO — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 1, 2023

Donning a Phillies jersey for the very first time on Wednesday, the 19 year-old Painter showcased the electric stuff that has made him such an elite prospect. Although his statline was fairly pedestrian (two innings, one strikeout, three hits and one earned run), true beauty is found in the journey, not the destination. Even a total baseball novice can divine Painter’s nastiness. He averaged 96.8 miles per hour across 19 fastballs and even touched 99 mph in the first inning. His cutter is already a devastating out-pitch. His whole arsenal will make him a Pitching Ninja staple for years.

On an immediate level, there’s hope that Andrew Painter can contribute to the Phillies’ starting rotation as soon as this year. Although Painter ran into trouble in the second inning when he allowed two hard-hit line drives and surrendered a run as a result, he’s considered the front-runner to claim the role as the Philadelphia’s fifth starter at this juncture.

On a broader, conceptual one, Painter’s Spring Training debut should serve as solid proof of concept for the kind of pitcher he’ll grow into. At 6’7 with a massive heater and a vertiginous breaking ball, he’s as intimidating and imposing as any teenage pitcher has ever been.