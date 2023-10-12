Like usual, Citizens Bank Park was rocking for postseason baseball on Wednesday night — and Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies gave the home crowd a whole lot to cheer about.

The Phillies manhandled the Atlanta Braves in Game 3, winning 10-2 and setting up a chance to advance to their second straight National League Championship Series on Thursday.

“I just want to soak it in as much as possible,” Nola said after the game, according to ESPN's Paul Casella. “Fans were awesome tonight, as usual. So I wanted to tip my cap and thank them. That's why they're the best, man.”

Nola was excellent yet again when it mattered most, striking out nine batters and allowing just two runs over 5.2 innings. He allowed six hits and walked one in the winning effort.

The 30-year-old received ‘No'la' chants from the raucous 45,798 fans in attendance as the Phillies sent the Braves to the brink yet again.

Standing ovation for Aaron Nola and tips his cap to Phillies fans 9 strikeouts in 5.2 innings pic.twitter.com/VTxIORd6wZ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 11, 2023

“It's pretty cool to hear them chant your name,” Nola admitted, per Casella. “I mean, it's always kind of addicting to be out there, especially in the postseason here, and especially when we're winning, right? Because they're so into the game, and they're so passionate, which makes it so much more fun for us.”

Like the rest of his team, Nola had an up-and-down year but locked in in the playoffs. This squad has just seemed to find a different level in the last two postseasons, coming within two wins of the World Series in 2022 and looking as formidable as ever this year.

Aaron Nola was fantastic, and so was the offense — Philadelphia hit six home runs on Wednesday. Two of them came off the bat of Bryce Harper, who keeps showing up in the big playoff moments. Still, the slugger had high praise for his pitcher.

“Noles is ones of the best in the game in these moments and in these opportunities,” Harper explained. “And there's nothing like it, you know, being able to watch him and compete with him.”

The Phillies will have an opportunity to knock out the 100-win Braves for the second straight year at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.