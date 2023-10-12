The Atlanta Braves are one game away from elimination as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the NLDS. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves have gone silent this postseason. They have scored just seven runs in the three games played. Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies have four hits each to lead the Braves this series. Riley hit the game-winning home run in game two of the series. As a team, the Braves are hitting just .196, which is very unexpected. On the mound, the Braves gave up 10 runs in game three, but the first two games consisted of some pretty good pitching. Overall, the Braves have a 4.85 ERA, 1.58 ERA, and 9.7 K/9.

The Phillies have been playing some really good baseball this postseason. It has been a lot of fun to watch. Bryce Harper has led the team in this series. He has five hits, including three home runs, and five RBI. He has also scored five runs. Nick Castellanos homered twice in game three while three other hitters have gone deep this series. As a team, the Phillies are batting .263. On the mound, the Phillies have been dominant. They have a 2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 10.4 K/9.

Spencer Strider will get the ball for the Braves. Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Phillies.

Here are the Braves-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Braves-Phillies Game 2 Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+114)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Strider pitched a great game against the Phillies in game one of the series. He threw seven innings, allowed just one earned run, and struck out eight. The Braves ended up losing the game, but it was not the fault of Strider. His outing was not a surprise. He has been able to dominate the Phillies this season. Against Philadelphia, including the postseason, Strider has thrown 33 innings, allowed just 23 hits, struck out 46, walked just five, and he has an ERA of 2.18. This success is exactly what the Braves need out of Strider in this game. If he can pitch a good game, the Braves season will stay alive.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Suarez has already started this series, as well. It is a little bit of a surprise not to see Wheeler on the mound, but the Phillies are probably just hoping to win, and pitch him in game one of the Championship Series. However, Suarez will be able to hold his own. In game two, Suarez allowed just one hit through 3 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out four, and walked one during his scoreless outing. I would expect him to be stretched out a little bit more during this game, but the Phillies will pull out all the stops to make sure they take down the Braves in this game. If Suarez can throw four or five good innings, the Phillies bullpen will be able to handle the rest.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 4 Prediction & Pick

This game should be another entertaining one. However, I can not ignore how well the Phillies are playing. With them as the underdogs in this game, I am taking the Phillies to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-137), Under 8.5 (-120)