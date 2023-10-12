The NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves has been filled with entertainment so far. It's been a back and forth series through three games, and the Phillies took a big step toward advancing with a dominant 10-2 victory on Wednesday. Philadelphia now has a 2-1 series lead, and the NLDS is a just a five game series, so one more win will do the trick and it will get the Phillies into the NLCS.

In Wednesday's game three, the Braves jumped ahead to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but the Phillies immediately came back with a monster six-run inning in their half of the third. The Phillies hit two home runs in that inning, and the Braves were never able to get back into the game after that.

Philadelphia ended up launching six home runs in this one, which is tied for the most home runs in a postseason game in MLB history, according to a tweet from Sarah Langs.

The Phillies pulled off another impressive feat because of incredible performances from Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos. Both players had two home runs in the game, and the Phillies became just the fourth team in MLB history to have multiple players hit multiple home runs in a postseason game, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info. Castellanos and Harper put on an absolute show.

Philadelphia now has the best team in baseball on the ropes and this is the Braves' first series of the postseason. Atlanta won more games than any other team this season and they are the favorite to win the World Series, but they now need to win two games in a row against the Phillies to advance to the next round. Game four will be on Thursday in Philadelphia and the series will shift back to Atlanta if the Braves win that one.