The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of contract decisions on SP Aaron Nola and 1B Rhys Hoskins ahead of free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies made a qualifying offer to SP Aaron Nola on Monday. 1B Rhys Hoskins, who missed the 2023 season due to injury, did not receive the offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The qualifying offer sits at $20.325 million for all players in 2023. Nola now has the decision to either accept the offer (he likely won't) and make $20.325 million in 2024 with the Phillies, or decline the offer and enter free agency with a draft pick attached to him.

Hoskins will go straight into free agency without a draft pick attached to his name. Heyman did report that there remains a “decent” chance that Hoskins will return to the Phillies. Wherever Hoskins signs, he will likely be looking for a one-year deal so he can play well and earn a lucrative, multi-year contract next offseason.

Phillies heading into free agency

Aside from Nola and Hoskins, Philadelphia doesn't have many players to worry about leaving in free agency. Much of the team's core is locked up on multi-year contracts.

If Nola leaves, Philadelphia will need to find a way to replace him. Blake Snell, who may win the NL Cy Young following his strong season with the San Diego Padres, has been mentioned as a free agent target for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper started playing first base in 2023 after he initially returned as a DH. Philadelphia still considers him an outfielder though. The Phillies would surely be open to moving Harper back to right field if it meant bringing Hoskins back.

Hoskins, a talented first baseman, may have rust to shake off early in 2024 after missing the '23 campaign. Hoskins' track record suggests that he will find his footing sooner rather than later though.

With all of this being said, it is clear that this is a Phillies ball club with some uncertainty heading into free agency. They have been close to winning the World Series over the past two years, so they will be aggressive this offseason amid their pursuit of a championship.