In the wake of their exhilarating World Series victory, the Texas Rangers are not resting on their laurels. They are actively pursuing top free agents to ensure the triumph is a foundation, not a finale, with pitcher Aaron Nola and closer Josh Hader as their top targets to fortify a burgeoning dynasty.

As teams converge on Arizona for the annual MLB General Manager Meetings, the Rangers’ front office, led by Chris Young, finds itself in an enviable position: planning from a position of strength, eyeing strategic additions. Young is determined to leverage the team's post-victory momentum for future success.

The Rangers are exploring various strategies. While the return of Jordan Montgomery is seen as a practical move, the addition of Aaron Nola could be a transformative one. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, several general managers concur that Nola's pitching prowess could prove to be an invaluable addition to an already formidable rotation, bringing the team closer to the consistency required for a dynasty.

RECOMMENDED
San Diego Padres player Blake Snell on the left side of the image with the eye-ing emoji in his eyes, with the Philadelphia Phillies logo in the middle of the image, as if are eyeing the Phillies logo. Phillies player Aaron Nola is on the right side of the image, with a text bubble saying “See ya!”
MLB rumors: Phillies targeting Blake Snell in free agency to replace Aaron Nola

Erin Achenbach ·

Andrew Heaney and Jose leclerc get paid
Rangers get massive contract updates after winning World Series

Peter Sampson ·

Shohei Ohtani in an Angels uniform. Need 10 different team logos surrounding him.
5 best Shohei Ohtani free agency destinations ahead of 2024 season

Joey Mistretta ·

The potential acquisition of Josh Hader is also generating buzz. His game-ending performances could transform the Rangers' bullpen from a potential concern into a definitive strength. The prospect of Hader joining the Rangers is viewed as likely by many within the league.

With the core group of position players secured for the coming years, the Rangers aim to integrate these pivotal new signings. Their goal is to assemble a team capable of not just winning World Series titles, but sustaining a competitive edge year after year.