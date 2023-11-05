Rangers target Aaron Nola and Josh Hader, eyeing free agency to build on World Series win and forge a lasting dynasty.

In the wake of their exhilarating World Series victory, the Texas Rangers are not resting on their laurels. They are actively pursuing top free agents to ensure the triumph is a foundation, not a finale, with pitcher Aaron Nola and closer Josh Hader as their top targets to fortify a burgeoning dynasty.

As teams converge on Arizona for the annual MLB General Manager Meetings, the Rangers’ front office, led by Chris Young, finds itself in an enviable position: planning from a position of strength, eyeing strategic additions. Young is determined to leverage the team's post-victory momentum for future success.

The Rangers are exploring various strategies. While the return of Jordan Montgomery is seen as a practical move, the addition of Aaron Nola could be a transformative one. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, several general managers concur that Nola's pitching prowess could prove to be an invaluable addition to an already formidable rotation, bringing the team closer to the consistency required for a dynasty.

The potential acquisition of Josh Hader is also generating buzz. His game-ending performances could transform the Rangers' bullpen from a potential concern into a definitive strength. The prospect of Hader joining the Rangers is viewed as likely by many within the league.

With the core group of position players secured for the coming years, the Rangers aim to integrate these pivotal new signings. Their goal is to assemble a team capable of not just winning World Series titles, but sustaining a competitive edge year after year.