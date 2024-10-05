Ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets Game 1 clash in the NLDS, the Phillies cited something interesting. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, he said on X “Phillies manager Rob Thomson said they put pitcher Kolby Allard on the playoff roster in case they need length out of the bullpen with no ghost runners in extra innings during the playoffs: ‘The rules go back to the Abner Doubleday rules.’’

Mind you, Abner Doubleday was a Union major general in the American Civil War. That war happened in the mid-1800s, so Thompson's reference might have been out of date but he illustrates a solid point. In the 2020 season, the MLB implemented the “ghost runner rule” where in extra innings, each team will be granted a runner on second base.

With baseball continuing to evolve, especially with the pitch clock rule, the game is changing before our eyes. However, the MLB playoffs are sticking to the traditional format. Although there are no ghost runners, there is still the pitch clock. It has proven since 2020 that the games are shorter, which is especially important if there are no more ghost runners.

Will the Phillies, Abner Doubleday rule work in the NLDS?

However, it wasn't the Abner Doubleday rule for one team last postseason. The Arizona Diamondbacks had a similar situation during their trip to the 2023 World Series. They used a plethora of pitchers and different rotations. The trio of Joe Mantiply, Kevin Ginkel, and Ryan Thompson highlighted their extra-inning use. That strategy helped the Diamondbacks make it to the World Series, despite being the last team in.

Also, the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies in the NLCS after trailing 3-2 in the series. Regardless, the Phillies won their division once again and the Diamondbacks are watching from home. Utilizing a strong bullpen is such an advantage in the playoffs. As offenses heat up, having depth is essential. Not only is it important in case a pitcher gives up runs but allowing rest too.

There might be instances of Phillies starters Aaron Nola or Zack Wheeler to throw seven or eight innings in a game. Having them be fully rested and leaning on the bullpen will pay dividends. However, the Phillies have a tough challenge with a Mets team on Cloud-9.

After stunning the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets could play with house money and have nothing to lose. For Philadelphia, their experience and depth should prove enough to defeat their division rival.