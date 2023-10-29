Bryce Harper and the city of Philadelphia have something special going on, and it’s not just the typical player-to-city admiration people usually see. Diving deeper into Harper’s relationship with the Phillies and their fans, it’s clear this is a love affair that’s built to last.

Harper, who fell just shy of a go-ahead three-run home in Game 7 of the NLCS on Oct. 24, showed his true colors in the aftermath by offering an apology to both Phillies fans and the city: “I let the city of Philadelphia down,” he said, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

“Man, not being able to come through in that moment,” Harper said, “it was just devastating for me. … It's a moment I feel like I need to come through.”

And here's the kicker: despite the loss, the fans loved him even more for his genuine, no-hiding kind of attitude, one that Philadelphians respect and adore.

John Middleton, the Phillies owner, has witnessed firsthand the extraordinary connection Harper has with Philadelphia. He believes Harper resonates with the city’s fans like no other athlete in Philadelphia’s history, a bold sentiment given some of the legends who have played there. Harper's appreciation for the fans and his vocal admiration for the city have endeared him to the Philly faithful, creating a bond that is rare and special

“I have never seen an athlete in any sport who resonates more with the Philadelphia fanbase more than Bryce,” Phillies owner John Middleton said. “I'm talking about any athlete in Philadelphia history. … He's gone out of his way in terms of complimenting the fans, and talking about how much he likes it here. … It's really remarkable.”

Unpacking Bryce Harper's contract with the Phillies

A significant factor contributing to this bond is Harper's 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, remarkable not just for its size, but for its structure. Harper insisted on a deal without an opt-out clause despite the advice of his agent, Scott Boras, who told Harper it could leave millions on the table. But it was a decision that spoke volumes about Harper's commitment to the team and the city. While other players, including Manny Machado, secured contracts with opt-out clauses that later turned into lucrative extensions, Harper chose the path of long-term stability and commitment.

“Bryce endeared himself to our fan base from the get-go. As soon as the fans heard that there was no opt-outs, they said, ‘This guy wants to be here. He wants to stay here. He wants to raise his family here. He wants to win here,'” Middleton said. “If he had a five-year opt out like a lot of players do, it would be like, ‘Oh if you're playing really well, then you're just going to leave us, and if you’re not playing well, you’ll stay.’ That's a one-way street. Fans here don't like one-way streets. … The fans here want to be committed to their players. And they want the players to be equally committed to them.”

By opting out of the opt-out, Bryce Harper is only the 22nd-highest paid player in the sport, earning $26 million a year through 2029, and $22 million in the final three years of contract. By the time his contract expires, he may not even be the among the top 100 highest-paid players.

“I think with Harp he wanted to build a champion. I told him, ‘Economically you can’t give up your opt-out.' He told me, ‘I know Philly fans. I have to let them know I’m there for the long haul. I want to recruit players, too, since I’ll be here for the rest of my career,'” Boras said. “I think his contract sent a message. Bryce knew the audience. He said if I’m going to Philadelphia, I want to recruit, build a team, and I want the city to know I’m there for them.”

The Phillies reciprocated Harper's commitment. Middleton opened his wallet wide, bringing in top-tier talent to build a championship-caliber team around Harper. Players like Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner joined the Phillies, with Harper playing a crucial role in recruiting them.

The relationship between Harper and Middleton goes beyond the typical player-owner dynamic; it’s a true partnership. Harper has a say in team decisions, from player acquisitions to evaluating player character, reflecting his integral role within the organization.

“It’s really amazing to me to the magnitude in which he's changed this organization,” Middleton said. “As much as I thought he would help us, it’s exceeded even my highest hopes and expectations for him. I mean we are a completely different organization because he signed here. .. I feel a deep obligation to Bryce to do everything I can to uphold my end of the bargain, and I will.”

In Philadelphia, Harper has found a city that shares his passion for baseball and his commitment to excellence. He’s not just a player on the Phillies; he's an essential part of the team's fabric, a player wholly invested in the city’s success. Harper's bond with Philadelphia is a testament to his love for the game. and his desire to win. It makes it clear that he is, indeed, 100% all in on Philadelphia.