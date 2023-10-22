The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in a pivotal NLCS Game 5 matchup, taking the series lead back home with them. The 6-1 game included some early fireworks when Bryce Harper scored on a play at home that looked rough for Gabriel Moreno in the top of the first inning.

Harper added to the Phillies' early lead by stealing home on a double-steal play. Bryson Stott drew a throw from Moreno as he ran to second, Ketel Marte fired an offline throw back to Moreno that put him closer into Harper's running path and Harper had no choice but to keep going and collide with Moreno as he scored. The ball came loose, ensuring Harper would score and allowing Stott to go to third.

Collision at the plate as Bryce Harper scores to make it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/epTHbpc7tD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2023

After the collision and making sure the umpire saw he touched home, Harper went to make sure Moreno was okay. The Diamondbacks' catcher stayed in the game. After the game, the Phillies slugger said that he never intended to harm his opponent and that the play greatly aided their performance, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“Baseball play,” Harper said, via ESPN. “Big collision at the plate. I was making sure he was OK. Kind of the way he went down, I was making sure he was good and stable. Never want those moments or anybody to get hurt. But just a good position to put us in and be able to get up in that situation.”

Had the Diamondbacks believed this play was dirty, you can bet there would have been come retaliation. But there was none. While the collision was scary, Harper should not face any accusations of being dirty. He didn’t extend with his arms or run somewhere he didn’t have to for the sake of bulldozing Moreno. He was right there in Harper's way, though it's understandable given where the ball was thrown and how he needs to tag him out. This was simply a tough play where, fortunately, no one got hurt.

Harper had a huge game for the Phillies, adding further to their lead in the sixth inning with a monster home run. Moreno tallied a hit in the bottom of the first inning. Zack Wheeler dominated again and allowed only one run in seven innings.