The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks are battling for the NLCS. In Game 5, Bryce Harper was trying to score from third base as Bryson Stott attempted to steal second. The Diamondbacks threw the ball home and the ball got away from catcher Gabriel Moreno. Moreno, however, took a shot from Harper in what ended up being a nasty collision between the two.

Collision at the plate as Bryce Harper scores to make it 2-0 pic.twitter.com/epTHbpc7tD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 22, 2023

As the broadcaster mentions in the video, Moreno has previously been in concussion protocol. The Diamondbacks obviously need to be careful with this situation. Moreno is still in the game as of this story's publication though.

We will monitor and provide updates on Moreno's status as they are made available.

Diamondbacks looking to win third straight NLCS game

The Phillies jumped out to a 2-0 NLCS lead after back-to-back wins at home. The Diamondbacks have answered though, winning the past two games. Arizona shocked Craig Kimbrel and Philadelphia in Game 4 to even up the series.

Philadelphia was favored heading into the NLCS. But this Diamondbacks squad is used to being counted out. They were expected to lose against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, but cruised to a sweep over LA. Now, they have another chance to upset a talented ball club.

The Phillies currently lead the Diamondbacks 2-0 in the 2nd inning of Game 5. Arizona trailed in Game 4 as well though before pulling off the comeback victory. Both teams understand just how important this Game 5 clash is, and the rest of the contest should be extremely competitive.