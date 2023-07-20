As the Philadelphia Phillies look for the best way to use Bryce Harper, a potential move to first base has been discussed. The Phillies are now getting more serious about Harper moving to first and have a plan in mind on when their experiment would begin.

Both Philadelphia and Harper are targeting their upcoming series against the Cleveland Guardians for when the former All-Star will make the move to first, via Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Enquirer. As the Phillies look to map out their second half, manager Rob Thompson wants to at least get Harper some reps before the trade deadline.

“You've got to give him a fair chance to figure out the position,” Thompson said. “He's got to get some reps. He's got to get some playing time. See where we're at. Especially before the trade deadline.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Phillies have been without starting first baseman Rhys Hoskins for most of the year to injury. They have turned to Darick Hall – who has battled injuries himself – in his stead. However, Hall is hitting just .170 with an RBI over 13 games this season. As Philadelphia looks to get a bit more pop out of their lineup, they could look to move Harper to first, allowing Kyle Shwarber to DH.

Philly is in the midst of the playoff hunt with their 52-44 record. However, to clinch a Wild Card berth, they'll need to ensure they're at the top of their game. Being flexible with Bryce Harper would allow the Phillies to put different lineups and configurations with their defense, ultimately giving them the highest chance for success.