Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez is reportedly going to go on a minor-league rehab assignment on either Friday or Saturday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Seranthony Dominguez will need either two or three games in the minor leagues before returning to the Phillies bullpen.

While the Phillies are far back from the Atlanta Braves, they are in a good spot when it comes to making the playoffs. They sit in a Wild Card spot behind the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Getting Dominguez back in the bullpen will help for the stretch run, as the Phillies try to solidify a playoff spot.

The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are chasing the Phillies and are close behind them in the Wild Card hunt. As we saw last season, if the Phillies get into the playoffs, they could be a dangerous team in October. With players like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and others, the lineup is dangerous and could carry the team deep into October, no matter what seeding the team has.

With Dominguez coming back, the Phillies could potentially climb up the Wild Card standing as they try to chase down the Giants and Diamondbacks. If not, it will help them maintain their lead over the Marlins and Reds.

The Phillies showed last season that they have the experience to get into the playoffs at the end of a season, even if it is at the last minute. It will be interesting to see how Dominguez's return impacts the team.