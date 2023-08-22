The Philadelphia Phillies are playing perhaps the most important series remaining in their regular season. The San Francisco Giants trail them by only a few games in the Wild Card spot and with the Atlanta Braves maintaining a big lead in the NL East, Philly almost certainly has to get a Wild Card spot in order to make the postseason.

In the series opener, the Phillies cruised to a 10-4 victory that was made less lopsided by a few ninth-inning runs from the visitors off of one of Philly's least dependable arms. Bryce Harper was one of six batters to tally multiple hits. One of his knocks provided the biggest highlight of the night.

Harper's little league home run was made all the more exciting because the Phillies were just at the Little League World Series, where a team from Media, Pennsylvania made it to the big stage but was bounced in the first game. The Phillies star's 10th home run of the season put them up 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning and was the third home run of the day for the Fightins, following the leads of Edmundo Sosa and Alec Bohm.

After the Phillies' win, Harper spoke about his big play.

“I was thinking I don’t really like hitting triples, so I was thinking might as well try to get to home and we were able to do it.” Bryce Harper talking about his inside-the-park home run. @KYWNewsradio #Phillies pic.twitter.com/EnlqRF3ZTg — Dave Uram (@MrUram) August 22, 2023

“I tried to bust it out of the box and saw [Giants center fielder Wade Meckler], it was over his head. And any time after that, it hits that wall [and] get a pretty good kick, I always have a pretty good chance. I was thinking I don’t really like hitting triples, so I might as well try to get to home and we were able to do it,” the Phillies star said.

Harper clearly doesn’t know that triples makes it safe and is best.

The wall in left-center field at Citizens Bank Park was designed by former Phillies executive David Montgomery. It provides the opportunity for chaos since the outfielders can’t always predict where it bounces off. It gave Philly an advantage in the 2022 NLDS when J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run against the Atlanta Braves. Harper said he was thankful for Montgomery after the game.