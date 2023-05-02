Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is set to return from Tommy John surgery recovery on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies star is excited to be back, and MLB Network released an epic hype video for his return, per MLB Network on twitter.

“BRYCE IS BACK.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bryce Harper was originally expected to be out until July after undergoing Tommy John surgery following the 2022 campaign. The Phillies were prepared for him to help the team during the second half of the 2023 season. Instead, Harper’s incredibly quick return comes in May. The Phillies haven’t had the best start to the season, but Harper’s return will unquestionably help in that regard.

More to come on this story.