Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Bryce Harper, who was strictly limited to DH duties due to injury during the postseason, has elected to undergo surgery on his elbow, per Todd Zolecki. According to Zolecki, Harper will have UCL surgery next week. The Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger’s timetable for 2023 is unknown, as it has yet to be revealed whether he’s receiving Tommy John surgery or not.

It was previously revealed that Harper would likely need some sort of procedure during the offseason. But surgery was not imminent until this latest report came to fruition.

If Harper undergoes Tommy John, there is a chance that he will still be able to DH next season. Shohei Ohtani underwent TJ a few years back but was still able to hit for the Los Angeles Angels. As long as Bryce Harper’s bat is in the lineup, the Phillies will be content.

But there is a chance Harper will not require Tommy John surgery. If he undergoes a different procedure, Bryce Harper may be able to return to Philadelphia’s outfield in 2023.

The Phillies are optimistic for the future despite falling short in the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros. They have a strong core of stars on the roster, and will be looking to upgrade during the offseason as well.

We will continue to monitor updates on Bryce Harper’s surgery as they are made available. For now, there is a realistic chance of Tommy John. However, it is not inevitable at this juncture. Philadelphia may be inclined to add another outfielder should Harper require the procedure.