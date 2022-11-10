“Bryce Harper will have the torn UCL in his right elbow evaluated on Monday by noted orthopedist Neal ElAttrache. The next step could be anything from no surgery, which seems unlikely, to Tommy John surgery to something in between, like the elbow surgery Rhys Hoskins had to his non-throwing elbow following the 2020 season,” Zolecki writes.

Despite the elbow injury, Harper put on a show in the 2022 postseason. Across 17 games, he hit .349/.414/.746 with 22 hits, 13 RBI and six home runs. Although Harper shined at the plate and Nick Castellanos occupied Harper’s position in right field with some big defensive plays in the postseason, the Phillies will hope Harper can return to the outfield.

The Phillies’ offseason will be centred aroun Harper’s recovery and the talent they are able to add. With shortstop Trea Turner becoming a strong likelihood, Philadelphia could be in for a huge winter.