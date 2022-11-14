Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Trea Turner is set to receive no shortage of attention in MLB free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers will remain linked to the shortstop as they attempt to re-sign him. Teams such as the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves may also find themselves in the Turner sweepstakes. But the Philadelphia Phillies would be a strong landing destination for Trea Turner.

Turner spent the first portion of his career playing in the NL East against the Phillies during his Washington Nationals’ tenure. But a return to the division would make sense for a number of reasons. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 3 main reasons why the Phillies must sign Trea Turner.

Trea Turner is the perfect fit for Phillies

The Phillies will need to address the pitching staff this offseason. But from an offensive, defensive, and speed standpoint, Trea Turner is the perfect fit.

Philadelphia relied heavily on the long ball last season. Additionally, they don’t feature much in the way of defense and speed. Turner is a perennial .300 hitter who offers elite speed and strong defense up the middle. His ability to impact games in numerous ways will help the Phillies in more ways than one.

It will provide more RBI opportunities for the big bats in the lineup. If Turner hits near the top of the order, his on-base ability will give sluggers such as Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins more chances for home runs with runners on base.

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper reunion

Trea Turner and Bryce Harper were formerly teammates in Washington with the Nationals. The two have chemistry with one another and understand what it takes to star alongside each other. Additionally, it would be a comfortable situation for Turner to reunite with his old teammate.

Harper left Washington prior to the Nationals’ 2019 World Series victory. He would surely love for Turner to join him in Philly in order to help the Phillies win the Fall Classic. Turner has what it takes to be apart of a winning team.

The Phillies will likely hit him atop the lineup which is a good spot for Turner to bat. Dave Roberts often hit Turner in the No. 3 spot which was rather peculiar. Turner would likely appreciate the opportunity to hit in front of a superstar such as Bryce Harper. He would receive more good pitches to hit and Harper would see an uptick in RBIs.

Turner reportedly wants to be in Philly

A recent report stated that Turner may have a desire to join the Phillies, per David Grzybowski.

“I am all in on signing Trea Turner,” the Athletic’s Jayson Stark said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “There are some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here.”

If Stark’s report is correct, the Phillies would be further inclined to sign him.One would imagine that Turner’s rumored interest has to do with Harper being on the team. However, he also might simply be excited by the Phillies’ organizational direction. After all, this is a ball club that fell just 2 wins short of a championship in 2022.

Trea Turner’s free agency will be fascinating to follow. He’s a unique superstar who offers power, contact, speed, and defense. He profiles well for a number of different teams, so the Phillies will need to act fast if they want to sign him.