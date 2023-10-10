The Atlanta Braves are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for game three of the National League Division Series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

This has been a fun, and entertaining series so far. The Braves lost the first game after their bats went cold, but they did just enough in game two to even up the series. In the two games, the Braves only have nine hits. Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies have two hits each. Riley hit the home run in the second game to give the Braves the lead. Travis d'Arnaud also hit a home run in the second game of the series. Max Fried and Spencer Strider have been the two starting pitchers, and they each have kept their team in the game. The Braves' bullpen has been very good in the series. They have thrown seven innings, allowed no earned runs, and struck out seven.

The Phillies have 15 hits in this series. Bryce Harper, and Bryson Stott have three hits each. Harper has homered in the series, and he has scored three runs. J.T Realmuto has also gone yard in the series. In the two games, the Phillies have stolen seven bases. Zack Wheeler was outstanding in his start. He struck out 10, and allowed three runs through 6 1/3 innings. The Phillies' bullpen has allowed two runs through seven innings pitched.

The Braves are undecided on their starting pitcher. The Phillies will give Aaron Nola the start for game three.

Here are the Braves-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Braves-Phillies Game 3 Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-200)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Braves vs. Phillies Game 3

Time: 5:07 PM ET/2:07 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

My educated guess on who will start for the Braves is Bryce Elder. Morton is on the IL, otherwise he would have definitely been the starting pitcher in this game. Elder started 31 games in the regular season, and made the NL All-Star team. He was not at his best as the season came to a close, but he is the clear choice to start in this game. I do not think Strider will be put out there on three days rest with the series tied 1-1 right now.

Elder made one start against the Phillies before the All-Star break, and it was fantastic. That start also came on the road, so he has had success in Philadelphia. In that game, Elder threw seven shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out six. Keep in mind, this was during his excellent first half of the season. His other start was at home in the second to last game of the season. Elder needs to go back to how he was pitching in the first half of the season if the Braves want to cover this spread, and take the series lead.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Nola has three starts against the Braves this season. His first one was rough, but his last two have been very good. In his last two starts against the Braves, Nola has thrown 12 innings, allowed just two runs on eight hits, and struck out 13. His home start against the Braves consisted of six shutout innings. Nola will need to have that same type of start if the Phillies want to cover the spread. The Braves are a very good offense, so Nola needs to be at the top of his game.

Nola made 14 home starts this season, and only one of those have lasted less than five innings. 10 of those 14 starts have gone at least six innings, so Nola has a lot of success at home this season. At home, Nola has a 3.29 ERA, he has allowed just 68 hits, and he has 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings. Nola is pitching very well at Citizens Bank Ballpark this season, and he could definitely keep that going in this one.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 3 Prediction & Pick

This series is going to be full of close games. With the Braves being the underdogs in this game, it is very hard to bet on against them. They have the best offense in the MLB, and it came alive in game two a little bit. For that reason, I will take the Braves to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-200), Under 9 (-118)