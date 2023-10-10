The Atlanta Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in dramatic fashion on Monday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies ultimately blew a four-run lead and dropped the game 5-4. In the 9th inning and with Bryce Harper standing on first base, Nick Castellanos drove the ball the other way deep into the right-center gap. Braves centerfielder Michael Harris made an unbelievable catch at the wall to not only rob Castellanos of extra bases, but preserve the lead for Philadelphia. However, Harper ran past second base and was doubled up at first after failing to tag up.

Video via MLB:

Sound up 🔊🔊 The atmosphere at a #Postseason game is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/UGmlsYXT3A — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2023

Braves infielder Orlando Arcia reportedly mocked Bryce Harper after the game following his questionable baserunning decision, per Jake Mints of FOX Sports. According to Mints, Arcia “cackled emphatically” and said “ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper” in the Braves clubhouse after Game 2.

Don't give Bryce Harper extra motivation

Arcia probably didn't expect his comment to make national news. Yet, here we are and Bryce Harper will surely hear about.

Harper is already one of the most intense players in baseball. He certainly is not lacking any motivation. Despite being an MVP-caliber superstar, Harper always gives everything he has.

Sure, his baserunning decision was questionable. Harper wanted to give himself the best opportunity to score if Harris did not catch the ball. We can expect Bryce Harper to return in Game 3 and make an immediate impact. He wants to lead the Phillies to the World Series once again.

Game 3 is destined to feature plenty of excitement, drama, and quality baseball. These rivals aren't big fans of one another, so fans will want to be sure to tune in.