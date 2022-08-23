Bryce Harper’s Phillies return gets massive boost with rehab assignment date

It won’t be long until Philadelphia Phillies fans see Bryce Harper back in action with the team.

According to multiple reports, Harper is set to start his rehab assignment on Thursday night after much speculations about his return-to-action plan. As stated in an update on Sunday, the expectation is Harper will join Triple-A Lehigh Valley for his rehab assignment with a September 1 return being his target return date.

With that said, Harper could very well play as early as August 29 against the Arizona Diamondbacks or September 2 against the San Francisco Giants.

Bryce Harper is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment tomorrow night, via multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/oEFjSM6C8E — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 22, 2022

Bryce Harper’s imminent return is a massive boost to a team needing some good news amid their injury woes. Philadelphia’s bullpen took quite a hit recently, with pitchers Seranthony Dominguez and Corey Knebel both landing on the injured list.

Harper is not expected to play the outfield just yet as the Phillies make sure the thumb injury he suffered in June will no longer bother him. With that, the veteran slugger is set to play as the team’s Designated Hitter when he suits up once again.

The 29-year-old Harper was slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI through the 64 games he played before his injury. Hopefully, he picks up where he left off once he is available to play.

Philadelphia could really use some help as they try to make it to the playoffs. They currently have one of the Wild Card spots in the NL, but their lead is far from comfortable with the Milwaukee Brewers right behind them.