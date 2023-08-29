The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball. They've sat in the top spot of the National League wild card standings for ahwile and are poised to host a wild card series at Citizens Bank Park in early October.

The Phillies continued their winning ways on Monday, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 for their fourth consecutive victory. Trea Turner was the star, mashing two home runs including what turned out to be the game-winner. He and the Phillies are getting hot at the right time and they think they can sustain it.

“You see it year after year. It doesn’t always happen. But year after year, there’s a Wild Card team that goes really far in the postseason. It’s really dangerous,” Turner said, via Todd Zolecki. “The year [Washington] won it in [in 2019], we were that Wild Card team. Wild Card teams are scary. Those teams are dangerous, and we feel like we’re a dangerous team. We’ve been playing good. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Turner had a miserable first four months with the Phillies but has turned it around in August. He's hitting .313 with seven home runs and eight doubles in August. The Phillies are 16-9 in August and have a five game cushion in the NL wild card race.

Trea Turner's return to stardom has put the Phillies in a great position as September arrives. If Philly can cruise into the playoffs with a week to spare they can rest some players and get ready to host a wild card series.