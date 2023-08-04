For 10 years, Cole Hamels was a star for the Philadelphia Phillies and helped the team reach new heights. But after an attempted comeback with the San Diego Padres, Hamels has decided to hang up his cleats.

Hamels officially retired on Friday, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. His Padres' teammate Craig Stammen retired alongside him.

The left-hander was originally selected 17th overall by the Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Over his decade-long tenure in Philadelphia, Hamels held a 114-90 record with a 3.30 ERA and a 1,844/492 K/BB ratio. He was a three-time All-Star and was named MVP of the Phillies' 2008 World Series champion.

After leaving Philly, Hamels took his talents to the Texas Rangers, where he was named an All-Star in 2016. From there, Hamels bounced around the league spending time with the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves before joining the Padres. Hamels had yet to make a start with San Diego, however he felt like now was the best time to call it a career.

While Padres' fans would've liked to see Hamels pitch, the lefty will be remembered for his work in Philadelphia. All these years later, Hamels still ranks third in strikeouts and sixth all-time in wins among Philly pitchers.

Over his entire 15-year MLB career, Cole Hamels held a 163-122 record with a 3.43 ERA and a 2,560/767 K/BB ratio. With a World Series title to his name and countless baseball memories, Hamels will now sail off into the sunset. The Phillies will surely never forget his performance on the mound.