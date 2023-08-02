The Philadelphia Phillies, a team that made the World Series last year, is in a solid, if precarious, spot heading into the season's stretch run. With a 58-49 record at the time of writing, the Phillies will be making the postseason had the season ended today. Alas, they have 55 games left to play, and there's still a chance that they could fall out of the NL Wild Card picture.

Thus, the Phillies made sure to bolster their squad before the MLB trade deadline passed. They added Michael Lorenzen and Rodolfo Castro, with the former being a huge addition to strengthen the team's rotation. But the deadline came and went without the Phillies filling in their need for a power hitter, creating serious doubts as to whether the 17th-ranked offense in the league (per average runs per game) can provide the team with the necessary runs.

Nevertheless, even if the team largely stood pat in that regard, Phillies president Dave Dombrowski believes that internal improvement could help bolster the lineup's run production in a similar manner to a new addition, and he urged them to figure it out with the heat turning up on the NL playoff race.

“We have some good offensive names and we like their ability. It's just now we have to go out and do it. We have confidence that they’re going to do it,” Dombrowski said, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think our guys know that too.”

The list of players who may have room for some positive regression include Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Nick Castellanos. Those three haven't had the best of seasons in 2023. Harper has hit just five home runs in 318 plate appearances, and he's currently posting the worst ISO of his career. Meanwhile, Turner's value has mostly come from his defense, as he has been mediocre at the plate, while Castellanos hasn't nearly given the lineup as much thump as he could to compensate for his lack of on-base skills.

Improvements from those three should go a long way, and the Phillies president believes that whatever he gets from those within the roster will be far more impactful to the team than any contributions he could have gotten from outside help. Now it's up to the Phillies hitters to rise up to the challenge.