There’s been countless speculation about when Bryce Harper will return to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup. Where he’ll play once he’s cleared to play the field is no longer a question.

The Phillies plan to use Harper at first base later this season, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. While Harper’s return will limit him to a designated hitter role initially, the plan is for the two-time NL MVP to shift to first base from the outfield once he can play the field.

Speculation surrounded Harper’s position change on Wednesday when he was seen fielding groundballs from first base before the Phillies’ game against the Miami Marlins. It appears that wasn’t just for show. A career outfielder, Harper is serious about making things work at first.

According to Gelb, Harper is the one who initiated the plans after the Phillies lost incumbent first baseman Rhys Hoskins for the season to a torn ACL. With Hoskins’ replacement Darick Hall now sidelined for at least two months with a torn ligament in his thumb, there’s even more reason to go ahead with Harper’s proposal.

Harper appears to be well ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason Tommy John surgery. The Phillies have not given a clear timetable for when he can return. If things continue to trend in the right direction though, the only thing holding Harper back from a return in late May is his doctor’s clearance.

Bryce Harper has become one of the most beloved athletes in Philadelphia sports history in just four years. His willingness to shift to a position 0f need only adds to the lore of his quest to become the next Phillies legend.