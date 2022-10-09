Joel Embiid reacts to Phillies sweeping Albert Pujols, Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies are advancing to the NLDS after taking care of business against the St. Louis Cardinals. One man who’s clearly hyped about the result is 76ers center Joel Embiid.

The Sixers star tweeted out his excitement shortly after the Phillies garnered the final out of Game 2.

Joel Embiid knows how passionate Philadelphia is about their sports teams so to see his neighboring club reach the next round of the postseason is something few can appreciate like he can.

The Phillies also played spoiler for the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Both future Hall of Famers got massive base hits in the eight and ninth innings respectively, but the Phillies bullpen shut the door on any chances at their hits leading to a comeback.

Awaiting the Phillies are their division rivals and defending champions, the Atlanta Braves. They’ll need to get through two more grueling series over the Braves and likely the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers if they hope to make it to the World Series.

Embiid knows a thing or two about intra-conference challenges. With teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and reigning East Champion Boston Celtics all vying for a chance at a title, the Sixers have their work cut out for them to advance as far as they hope to this season. With full offseason to gain chemistry with James Harden and the rise of Tyrese Maxey, they could arguably emerge as one of the favorites come postseason.

Just like the Phillies showed against the Cardinals, anything can happen once you get to the playoffs.