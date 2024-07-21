The Philadelphia Phillies may not have gotten the victory on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they did get to watch another spectacular catch from center fielder Johan Rojas. Suffering a 4-1 defeat is nothing to be happy about, but at least Rojas added to his ever-growing highlight reel of crazy catches in the outfield.

In the bottom of the first, Nick Gonzales hit a line drive out to center field that was falling fast. Rojas got a good jump on the ball, though, and he ended up making a diving catch to save a run from scoring. After he made the catch, Rojas hit former NBA superstar Dikembe Mutombo's famous finger wag celebration while laying on the ground, with the clip of the celebration going viral on social media.

Johan Rojas stepping up for Phillies in center field

Rojas has held down the fort in center field for most of the season for the Phillies, and while he's struggled at the plate (.232 BA, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 17 SB, .566 OPS), he continues to make spectacular plays in the field. This is just the latest highlight reel play he's made, and it wouldn't be a stretch to suggest that he's keeping himself in the lineup with his glove.

For those unfamiliar with Mutombo, he's a Hall of Fame center from the NBA who was one of the best shot blockers of all time. Mutombo's famous celebration would see him follow a blocked shot by simply waving his finger at the opponent who was silly enough to take a shot with him in his vicinity.

Rojas is implying that you simply cannot hit the ball towards him, or else he will probably end up catching it. This isn't the first crazy catch he's made on the year, and it certainly won't be the last either. There are lots of great outfielders in the game, but Rojas is proving time and again that he has a penchant for making these sorts of crazy catches.

Given his lack of production at the plate, it would make sense for Philadelphia to pursue some outfield help at the trade deadline, which could result in Rojas seeing a smaller role in the second half of the season. Still, his glove is a valuable asset to this team, and if he keeps on using Mutombo's old celebration, chances are that means he's making more and more great catches in the field.