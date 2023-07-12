The Philadelphia Phillies will be without one of their key bench players coming out of the All-Star break, as the team placed Josh Harrison on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion. It's his first stint on the injured list since April 2021.

Harrison played in 39 games for the Phillies, hitting .219 with two home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs. He'd been playing well as of late, nabbing six hits across his last eight games. Harrison is in his first season with the Phillies and 13th season in the MLB.

The Phillies are 48-41 and sit a half-game out of a playoff spot in the National League. The loss of Harrison isn’t necessarily a huge one, but he is a valuable and versatile veteran player. The Phillies also don’t exactly have the greatest of depth when it comes to major league ready players.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching the Phillies have little room for error and will likely look for reinforcements at the deadline as they try to make another run at the National League pennant. Harrison will probably stay put but his playing time could be taken away by a new acquisition.

It remains to be seen how long Harrison will be out but he'll miss at least the first two series out of the All-Star break for the Phillies. Philadelphia has not made a corresponding roster move ahead of its weekend series against the San Diego Padres. Josh Harrison is eligible to come off the injured list on July 20.