The Arizona Diamondbacks got themselves back in the National League Championship Series on Thursday night, squeaking out a crucial 6-5 win in Game 4 — and Alek Thomas was a huge part of the victory.

Thomas was originally out of the lineup for the contest with left-hander Cristopher Suarez starting on the mound. But the lefty got his opportunity in the eighth inning, with his team trailing by two runs and a man on second:

With the pinch-hit longball, Thomas became the fourth youngest player in league history to hit a pinch-hit HR, according to MLB Network. At 23-years-old, only Gavin Lux, Oscar Taveras and Yogi Berra have done it earlier in their respective careers.

After losing his spot in the lineup, Thomas provided maybe the most important swing of the Arizona Diamondbacks' storybook 2023 season.

“That play is definitely something you see in your dreams,” Thomas said afterwards. “So for it to come in real life, for it to happen to me, it's awesome. Just so grateful to have that moment.”

Thomas also accomplished the feat in front of some distinguished company; former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald threw out the ceremonial first pitch, while three-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker was also in attendance, drawing a huge cheer from the crowd when he was shown on the video board.

Arizona is in the postseason for the first time since 2017. After losing the first two games of the series at Citizens Bank Park, the D-Backs erased a 5-2 lead, from Thomas' heroics and a walk-off single by Gabriel Moreno in the ninth, sending the frenzied fans home happy.

“I was screaming as loud as I could,” outfielder Pavin Smith admitted after watching Alek Thomas' game-tying home run leave the park. “I think everyone was in the whole stadium.”

The fans at Chase Field won't have to wait long for another opportunity to cheer; Game 5 of the NLCS is set for Saturday night in Arizona. Zack Wheeler is set to take the mound for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will counter with ace Zac Gallen as they look to return to Philadelphia with their first series lead.

First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET.