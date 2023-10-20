After taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS, Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks have clawed their way back into the series. The win gave the Diamondbacks their swagger back and to Lovullo, switched the entire vibe of the NLCS.

Arizona won Game 3 in style with a walk-off single by Ketel Marte. Down 2-0 in the series before that hit, the walk-off win breathed new life into the Diamondbacks‘ playoff run. Now looking to put together a win streak with Game 4, Lovullo thinks the momentum is on Arizona's side, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The narrative has definitely changed,” Lovullo said.

While the walk-off hit had fans in a frenzy, the Diamondbacks' Game 3 win came down to pitching. Brandon Pfaadt started and pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out nine. In the final third of the inning, Andrew Saalfrank allowed the Phillies to score their only run. However, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald kept Philly off the board from there.

Arizona has to be impressed with the pitching performance their squad bulled out with their backs to the wall. However, the Diamondbacks need to get their own offense going. They racked up nine hits in Game 3, but only got two runs across. The D-Backs scored just three total runs through the first two games of the series.

But regardless, the Diamondbacks have found themselves on the board. They'll now have an opportunity to even the series in Game 4. While some might've written Arizona out after going down 0-2. Torey Lovullo is ready to prove the doubters wrong with his Cinderella squad.