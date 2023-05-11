The Philadelphia Phillies‘ hitter power hitter Kyle Schwarber is on the mend, recently opening up about the foot injury that’s been causing him trouble. Schwarber plans to test his foot with some pregame running, as reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com The injury is as a bone bruise on his left foot as a result of foul ball. Schwarber humorously attributed this rare mishap to swinging at a wrong pitch.

“That’s the first time I’ve fouled a ball off my back foot. That’s what I get for swinging at a ball,” said Kyle Schwarber.

It’s been a rather slow start for Schwarber this season. His stats show a batting average of .187 and eight home runs in 37 games. Despite the slow start, Schwarber marked a career milestone on April 4th, hitting his 200th home run against Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees. The Phillies desperately need their power hitter in top form, as they currently stand 18-19, placing 4th in the NL East.

The injury is not just a concern for Schwarber, but also for the Phillies as a team. Schwarber’s presence on the plate makes a significant difference. His return to the lineup against the Blue Jays could be the boost needed to get the Phillies back on track.

It’s impossible to overlook the monumental roles Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper play in the team’s batting lineup. They form the beating heart of the Phillies’ batting order. Schwarber has the ability to change the game’s complexion with a single swing. On the other hand, Harper is an undeniable force at the plate. The 2015 MVP consistently proves his worth, currently batting .321 post-injury. This lethal combination of Schwarber’s explosive power and Harper’s consistent run production could well be the recipe for the Phillies’ success, propelling them deep into the postseason.