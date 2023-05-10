The Toronto Blue Jays (21-15) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (17-19) in the second game of a short two game series. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Phillies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The first game of this series was not as low scoring as you might expect with Aaron Nola and Alek Manoah pitching. The Blue Jays struck first on a double from Bo Bichette in the third inning. However, the Phillies took the lead on a two-run home run from Nick Castellanos and never looked back. Bichette did add a home run of his own in the sixth, but it was not enough. Philadelphia would answer with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Phillies went on to win the game 8-4. Castellanos finished the day with three hits while Alec Bohm had two hits. Bichette and Kevin Kiermaier had two hits each for Toronto.

The Starting pitchers for Wednesday’s game are Kevin Gausman and Zack Wheeler.

Here are the Blue Jays-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Phillies Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+150)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Phillies

TV: Sportsnet Canada, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays need to try and outscore the Phillies in this one. They may not be able to rely on their pitching. Luckily, they have some hitters heating up. Bichette, Kiermaier, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dalton Varsho are all hitting the ball well. Brandon Belt has six hits in his last 12 at-bats as well. Toronto will need at least two of these hitters to step and produce some runs Wednesday if they want to cover the spread.

Wheeler is starting for the Phillies and the Blue Jay should be able to get to him. He has a 4.26 ERA in 28 innings pitched and a 5.22 ERA in four starts against American League opponents. Wheeler for some reason does not have his best stuff when facing a team from the other league. The Blue Jays should be able to jump on him early in this game.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are one of the better offensive teams in the MLB and they showed that Tuesday night. They hit .266 as a team on the year and .271 at home. Guasman has some good starts, but he has also given up more hits than innings pitched. He is coming off a start in which he did not make it out of the fourth innings. He allowed 10 hits, eight runs, and walked one. On the road this season, Gausman has thrown 27 innings and allowed 15 earned runs on 32 hits. With the Phillies hitting better in home games and Guasman struggling on the road, Philadelphia should be able to find the gap a few times in this game.

Final Blue Jays-Phillies Prediction & Pick

One thing not mentioned is Guasman’s ability to strike hitters out. The Phillies strike out almost nine times a game. Gausman should be able to rack up some strikeouts in this game. For that reason, expect the Blue Jays to bounce back in this one and cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+150), Over 8.5 (-104)