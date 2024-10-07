The Philadelphia Phillies won Game 2 of the NLDS to tie the series with the New York Mets. Nick Castellanos hit a walk-off single to clinch the 7-6 victory. The wild back-and-forth game saw Mark Vientos hit a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth before the walk-off. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber spoke about the crazy game with USA Today.

“This was one of the greatest games I’ve ever played in. I can’t wait to watch it again,” Schwarber told Bob Nightengale. “To respond the way we did, wow. They hit back. And we respond. They hit back and we respond. It was a slugfest all of the time. It was an opportune moment, opportune hitting, two-out hitting.”

While the Phillies still have two games left to win before winning the series, they may have saved their season on Monday. The Mets looked like they were going to roll to another victory in the late innings on Sunday. Bryson Stott hit a two-run triple that gave them the lead in the eighth inning and scored later in the inning.

After the Vientos home run, the Mets needed usual starter Tylor Megill to shut things down in the ninth. He could not do it, as he let Trea Turner and Bryce Harper get on base before Castellanos came up. The Phillies won the game, setting up a tense two games in Queens.

Phillies prepare for hostile environment in New York

After a travel day on Monday, the Phillies will enter a raucous Citi Field on Tuesday night. The Mets last played a game at home on Sunday, September 22 against Philly. Since then, they've clinched a playoff spot, won a crazy series against the Brewers, and grabbed a game on the road against the Phillies.

The fans will be ready to welcome the Amazins back to their home field. Their final game at home was filled with tributes to Pete Alonso, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. With the playoffs in question, the Mets fans did not want to let him play his last game in Queens without a tribute. Since then, he hit one of the most clutch home runs in franchise history and hit another against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola and Sean Manaea are scheduled to start the game on the mound. Each of those pitchers must remain calm through what will be a crazy day. Zach Wheeler did that perfectly in Game 1, throwing seven shutout innings in front of a packed Citizens Bank Park.