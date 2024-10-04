The New York Mets kept the miracle alive on Friday night with an improbable victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Pete Alonso hit an iconic home run in the ninth inning to give the team the lead. They were able to hold on in the bottom of the ninth to win. Longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Howie Rose has gone viral for his incredible call of the moment.

Expand Tweet

Rose has been the radio man for the Mets since 1995 and has had his fair share of iconic calls. Social media has taken to this one, however, as shown by this compliment from ESPN's Jeff Passan. Rose responded, “Wow. Really high praise, Jeff. Thanks so much. I appreciate it. Please stay on baseball.” That last line is about a report that Passan could take over for Adrian Wojnarowski as an NBA insider.

As the team was preparing to take off, they played the radio call for the team. The video was posted to the Mets' social media accounts.

Expand Tweet

The Mets are in the National League Division Series after an incredible and improbable season. They were eight games under .500 when McDonald's mascot Grimace threw out the first pitch. Then they won seven straight games in June to rejoin the playoff race.

Mets evoking “Miracle” past

The Mets have a history of miracle runs in the regular season and playoffs. In 1969, they were five games out of first place on September 1. They went 24-7 down the stretch to make the playoffs, which started in the NLCS then. They swept the Braves in the best-of-five series and faced the Orioles in the World Series. The Miracle Mets won their first-ever title that year.

These Mets have a while to go before joining the '69 and '86 teams in the rafters of Citi Field. They haven't played a playoff game in Queens yet this season, but fans have piled into the park for watch parties in October. The fans reacted to Alonso's home run as if it happened in front of them. Expect Citi to be loud when the Phillies come to town for Game 3 on Tuesday.

After one of the greatest wins in franchise history, the Mets have to turn around and play Game 1 on the road on Saturday. While the Phillies have had a great season, New York has the momentum going into the series. Last year, three of the four Division Series were won by the Wild Card winner. If anyone is going to do it this year, it would be the Mets.