That was fast. In just his second game in Philadelphia Phillies threads, starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen was able to make history on the mound. The 31-year-old righty tossed just the 14th no-hitter in franchise history in a blazing performance Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals at home.

Lorenzen's no-hitter came on the heels of his solid debut for the Phillies in a 4-2 win on the road against the Miami Marlins last Thursday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson, before the Nationals game, said that he simply wanted to see Lorenzen's Citizens Bank Park debut be as good as the pitcher did in the Marlins start. Obviously, Lorenzen met that expectation and surpassed it by a mile.

“It'll be great. I hope he pitches like he did in Miami,” Thomson said hours before Lorenzen pitched in front of a huge Phillies crowd, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Against the Nationals, Michael Lorenzen tossed nine scoreless innings and allowed four walks while striking out five Washington hitters in the process. It is also worth noting that Lorenzen managed to toss a complete game despite throwing 124 pitches.

Needless to say, Lorenzen is off to a great start to his career in Philly. He was traded by the Detroit Tigers to Philadelphia just ahead of the August deadline for Hao-Yu Lee. Lorenzen will be a free agent by the end of the 2023 MLB season so his no-hitter also gave his stock a tremendous boost.

Lorenzen now has a 7-7 record with a 3.23 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.