Nick Castellanos’ timetable for return from injury will relieve Phillies fans

The Philadelphia Phillies still cannot shake the injury bug. Nick Castellanos will now be on the injured list following an oblique issue he felt in the Phillies’ 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies announced that Nick Castellanos will be placed on the 10-day IL following an MRI that revealed a strain in his right oblique. Interim manager Rob Thomson said that the injury is mild, which is good news for Philadelphia as they avoid a major absence for the veteran outfielder.

The Phillies placed OF Nick Castellanos on the 10-day IL (retro to 9/3) with a right oblique strain and have selected the contract of INF/OF Dalton Guthrie from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Luis Garcia was designated for assignment. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 4, 2022

Nick Castellanos said that he has never dealt with a muscle issue like this before, so the Phillies are playing it carefully with the 30-year-old. He has a slash line of .265/.305/.397 to go along with 132 hits, 61 runs batted in, 27 doubles and 13 home runs in 128 games this season.

Although Nick Castellanos has not been what Phillies fans have hoped for this season, he remains one of their best options for the outfield. His ability to go yard at the worst time is still going strong, though. They will have to rely on Matt Vierling to cover for Castellanos alongside Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber. Although that be fine for defensive purposes, he likely won’t be able to make up for Castellanos at the plate.

The Phillies are hanging on to the final Wild Card spot in the National League. They have a 2.5-game lead against the Milwaukee Brewers, their primary opponent to snatch the final spot. Philadelphia has not been to the playoffs since 2011 and is eager to end the drought. Getting Nick Castellanos back will be beneficial for the Phils as they hope to make some noise in October.