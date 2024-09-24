The Philadelphia Phillies are officially 2024 NL East champions. However, owner John Middleton still wants more.

As the Phillies began their playoff-clinching festivities, Middleton had to join in on the fun. Manager Rob Thompson noted that Middleton said he wanted to win another World Series trophy back in spring training. Now that the playoffs are in clear view, Middleton was a bit more emphatic, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I want my f**king trophy back,” Middleton exclaimed.

Philadelphia's clubhouse erupted with excitement, spraying champagne everywhere. Middleton said the quiet part out loud, serving as a rallying cry for everyone in the organization.

But moreso than just a want, the Phillies will be considered one of the World Series favorites entering the postseason. Their 93-64 record is the best in all of baseball. They have been dominant at at Citizen's Bank Park, as their 53 wins are the most in MLB.

Before they get into the playoffs, Philadelphia will relish their NL East title. It's the first time they've won the division since 2011. While they've been in the playoffs the past two seasons, the Phillies will enter with a bit more momentum with a division crown already locked up.

Those two postseason runs were deep, to the World Series and NLCS respectively. But each time, Philadelphia came up short. This time around, John Middleton is expecting the Phillies to finish strong and earn their championship ring.

Phillies prove dangerous playoff competitor

Playing well at home is one thing, but the Phillies have crafted one of the more well-rounded rosters in the league. Their experience in big games and overall talent both pitching and hitting will make Philadelphia a tough out for any opposition.

While Taijuan Walker has gone through some struggles, the Phillies have one of the stronger pitching staffs in the league. Zach Wheeler leads the charge with a 2.56 ERA and a 213/50 K/BB ratio. Ranger Suarez is right behind him with a 3.15 ERA and a 143/39 K/BB ratio while Christopher Sanchez has pitched to a 3.25 ERA and a 149/43 K/BB ratio. All in all, Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league with their 3.76 ERA.

Offensively, the Phillies are led by some heavy-handed bats in the form of Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper. All three have 20+ home runs while eight total Phillies have double-digits long balls. Harper, Alec Bohm and Trea Turner are all batting over .280 while eight different players have 40+ RBI. Five even have 11+ steals. The Phillies as a whole rank fourth in the league with 761 runs scored.

John Middleton is adamant about the Phillies becoming World Series champions once again. With the arsenal Philadelphia has collected, they'll enter the postseason one of the more well-equipped teams to hoist the trophy.