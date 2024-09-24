It may be hard to believe, but the Philadelphia Phillies are National League East champions for the first time since 2011. The Phillies defeated the Chicago Cubs, 6-2, at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night, setting off a wild celebration among fans as the team punched its third straight trip to the MLB postseason.

Predictably, the photos, videos, and descriptions of Phillies fans reacting to the clinching moment are glorious. Naturally, it started in the ballpark when Michael Busch flew out to right field to end the game.

Though some long-suffering fanbases might roll their eyes at Phillies fans acting like 2011 was eons ago, the younger Phillies fans can be excused. If they were in elementary school back then (or too young to remember at all), it feels like the team has broken a decades-long curse. To put it in perspective, one fan shared the top songs on the Billboard Hot 100 the last time the team won the NL East.

Shoutout to Adele for topping the charts the last time the Phillies showed up out of the blue uninvited because they couldn't stay away, couldn't fight finishing in first.

For further perspective, we are weeks away from a fourth presidential election since then, 10 different teams have won the World Series in that time, and in 2011, we were closer in history to Y2K than to now.

That's why fans gave the Phillie Phanatic plenty of love with an AI-generated image you'll either love or see in your nightmares.

Also in the realm of animated reactions, Phillies fan account Phils Nation posted…whatever this is.

Home videos of fans reacting to big moments on TV never get old. User Christopher Blevins knows this, and he recorded his son narrating the final out and losing his mind, before the family dog jumps up and gives him a hug. It's the most wholesome any Phillies fan has ever been.

And there may not be anyone more excited than the biggest Phillies fan of them all, their owner John Middleton. He joined the clubhouse celebration to share a NSFW message.

This stuff never gets old. Late September into October baseball is the best. As another Phillies fan posted, “The Phillies are full of whimsy and joy.”