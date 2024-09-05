With their NL East leading 83-56 record, the Philadelphia Phillies are well on their way to clinching a playoff spot. Before they embark on their postseason run, the Phillies wanted to get a closer look at one of their more intriguing prospects.

Philadelphia is calling up right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson to start against the Marlins on Sunday, via Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. Johnson was acquired in the trade that sent Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles.

Johnson was selected as the 40th overall pick in 2019. However, he played shortstop a year prior. But since making the switch to full-time pitcher, the righty has shown he has true major league potential.

Over his 67 games at the minor league level, Johnson pitched to a 2.70 ERA and a 269/94 K/BB ratio. During the 2024 campaign – which Johnson has split between the Double and Triple-A levels – he has thrown to a 2.33 ERA and a 83/42 K/BB ratio. In his most recent outing, Johnson pitched six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing one hit and walk while striking out five.

Now, Johnson will have an opportunity to prove himself at the major league level. He'll be joining one of the best pitching rotations in the league. Led by players such as Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia ranks fourth in the league with their 3.70 ERA. They've struck out the eighth-most batters (1,232) while walking the third-fewest (369).

Ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the Phillies' organization, via MLB Pipeline, Johnson will have an opportunity to prove himself against the Marlins. However, a strong performance could keep Johnson in the rotation on a much more long-term basis.

Philadelphia recently demoted Taijuan Walker to the bullpen. His last outing saw him allow four hits two earned runs in three innings. In his two starts previously, Walker allowed 21 hits and 12 earned runs in nine innings. He had a 2/2 K/BB ratio.

If Johnson impresses against the Marlins, Walker's demotion could become more permanent. The Phillies are serious in their World Series intentions and want to put their best roster forward. Despite his winding path to the majors, Johnson can prove he should be a part of it on Sunday.