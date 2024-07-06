Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is proving why he deserved the National League All-Star starter nod after he hit two home runs in Philadelphia's 8-6 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.
Turner hit both home runs against Braves starter Max Fried, the first coming in the fourth inning to make the score 3-0 and the second coming in the sixth inning to make it 5-2.
Each of Turner's home runs were two-run shots.
After the game, Turner revealed to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki what went right for him at the plate in his latest big outing for the Phillies.
I feel like when I repeat, I can have good at-bats,” Turner said. “I can do what I'm supposed to. I can end the at-bat when I should I felt like today, if the pitch was in the zone, I took a good swing at it. If it wasn't, I took it. The at-bats were good all day. The decision-making was good. That comes from repeating the load and seeing the ball good.”
Trea Turner stays hot in multi-homer game
Turner certainly got a good swing on his second homer of the day, hitting it a projected 459 feet according to Statcast, the longest of his career.
“I always take it day by day, for the most part,” Turner said to Zolecki. “Obviously, when you’re hitting .230, you’re trying to make it all up in one day, which is tough. And when you’re hitting .330, if you go 0-for-4, it’s a little easier. Mentally, I’m sure it’s easier to put bad games behind me at this point as opposed to last year.”
Despite missing six weeks earlier in the season with a strained left hamstring, Turner is still on pace for one of the best seasons of his career.
If Turner is able to get enough at bats to qualify, which he is currently on pace to do if he stays healthy for the rest of the season, he should easily win the NL batting title. The next closest hitter to Turner's .341 average is San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar, who is hitting .314.
Turner's production has also translated into team success. After Friday's win over the Braves, the Phillies now have a 10-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East with an MLB-best 58-30 record.
“To me, I just feel like my swing’s in just a way better spot. My decision-making [and] my ability to adjust has been a lot better this year than last. I think, for my career, that’s more typical — being able to make adjustments,” Trea Turner said to Zolecki. “I’m going to struggle here or there, but to make the adjustment faster, I talked about that a lot in Spring Training and early this year. I keep kind of proving that right, I guess.”