Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is proving why he deserved the National League All-Star starter nod after he hit two home runs in Philadelphia's 8-6 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Turner hit both home runs against Braves starter Max Fried, the first coming in the fourth inning to make the score 3-0 and the second coming in the sixth inning to make it 5-2.

Each of Turner's home runs were two-run shots.

After the game, Turner revealed to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki what went right for him at the plate in his latest big outing for the Phillies.

I feel like when I repeat, I can have good at-bats,” Turner said. “I can do what I'm supposed to. I can end the at-bat when I should I felt like today, if the pitch was in the zone, I took a good swing at it. If it wasn't, I took it. The at-bats were good all day. The decision-making was good. That comes from repeating the load and seeing the ball good.”

Trea Turner stays hot in multi-homer game

Turner certainly got a good swing on his second homer of the day, hitting it a projected 459 feet according to Statcast, the longest of his career.

This was Turner's second multi-homer game in the last week. He also hit two out on Tuesday in the Phillies' 6-4 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Turner's struggles last season, his first in Philadelphia after signing an 11-year, $300 million contract , were well documented. At this point last year, his line was just .250/.302/.393 with a .695 OPS. This season, it's up to .341/.386/.510 with a .896 OPS.