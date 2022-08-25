Phillies eyeing major Bryce Harper move after more Triple-A heroics

Bryce Harper continues to tear up the minor leagues as he rehabs from a thumb injury. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger hit two home runs in his first appearance with Philly’s Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, before going 3-5 with two doubles, one of which was a walk-off hit.

Harper’s great performances are excellent news for the Phillies and there is even more good news surrounding their superstar. According to ESPN, Phillies manager Rob Thomson thinks that Harper could be brought back up ahead of Saturday, his original return date.

“I haven’t talked to [Harper] yet,” Thomson on Wednesday, via ESPN. “I heard that he had another big night, so we’ll need to talk to him and see where he’s at.”

Harper made it clear after his first big night with the IronPigs that there are more than just big stat lines for him to be ready. He has to get used to seeing big-league pitching again. But the Phillies need him back soon and he already has some warm-up stints under his belt. The Phillies could start using him as a pinch hitter before he returns to the designated hitter spot.

In 64 games this season, Bryce Harper has a slash line of .318/.385/.599 with 77 hits, 21 doubles and 15 home runs. The 29-year-old will be staying as the DH this season but he will still be a massive help to the Phillies when he gets back. The team is gunning for a playoff berth and will have a greater shot at doing so with its best hitter.