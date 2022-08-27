Phillies make crucial Brandon Marsh move amid MLB playoff race

The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Brandon Marsh from the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Marsh was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He’s a talented outfielder who features impressive potential at just 24-years old. Marsh’s activation comes right after the Phillies reinstated Bryce Harper from the injured list.

They are getting healthy at the right time. The Phillies are in line to make some noise during the MLB playoff race.

Brandon Marsh hasn’t had a tremendous season by any means. But he performed better for the Phillies following the trade with the Angels.

In Anaheim, Marsh slashed just .226/.284/.353 in 93 games. In 12 games for the Phillies, Brandon Marsh has slashed .250/.294/.313. Although the slugging is down, Marsh is getting hits and on base at a more consistent rate.

But Marsh’s most useful asset for Philadelphia is his defensive prowess. Philadelphia’s outfield defense is lackluster. Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos were signed primarily for their offensive production. Meanwhile, their defense has something left to be desired.

Having Brandon Marsh on the team gives the Phillies a quality outfielder. His presence also allows Bryce Harper to settle in as a full-time DH. Harper is expected to return to the outfield next year and possibly even later this season. But he is still recovering from injury so the plan is to DH him for now.

In the end, Marsh will be a valuable piece to the puzzle for the Phillies whether he posts impressive offensive numbers or not.