Phillies make major Bryce Harper decision after Triple-A domination

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that Bryce Harper will be activated ahead of Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, per Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki. Harper will provide a major boost for the Phillies as they aim to reach the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Harper suffered a broken thumb earlier this season. The injury automatically put the National League reigning MVP’s season in doubt. There were some people who believed Bryce Harper’s season was over.

Fortunately for the Phillies, Harper is clearly set to return. He tore his way through his minor league rehab stint which led to this quick decision for Philadelphia. He went 5-8 with a pair of home runs and 6 RBIs in the minor leagues.

Bryce Harper commented on his domination of minor league pitching on Wednesday, per The New York Post.

“I think any time you go out there and you’re able to put the bat on the ball and have good at-bats, see pitches, compete at a high level, it’s always good.”

The Phillies are in the midst of a postseason race. The odds of them winning the division are slim, as they currently sit 9.5 games behind the NL East division leading New York Mets. But they do hold a Wild Card spot at the moment. And the Phillies have their sights set on the postseason. They have one of the longest playoff droughts in the big leagues.

But Bryce Harper is determined to end that drought and lead the Phillies to the playoffs and potentially even the World Series.