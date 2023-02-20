With Philadelphia Phillies’ starting fielder Bryce Harper currently on the shelf and recovering from elbow surgery, the team is reportedly looking into having shortstop Edmundo Sosa fill the position in the interim.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson asked Sosa if he would be open to trying to learn how to play the field around a month ago, and the 26-year-old was “all-in,” according to the Philly Inquirer’s Alex Coffey.

Thomson said that Sosa has been working at the position with outfield coach Paco Figueroa, and has a legitimate chance to get into games in the field this year, per Coffey.

He will almost certainly play a few games at the position during Spring Training on a trial basis before it’s determined whether he will start there in the regular season.

After playing the first five seasons of his major league career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Edmundo Sosa was traded to the Phillies for JoJo Romero in July of 2022.

He signed a one-year, $950K contract with the Phillies last month to remain with the team throughout 2023. The right-hander has a career .253 batting average, with eight home runs and 48 RBI throughout his six years in the majors.

The Phillies had a breakthrough postseason in 2022, losing just two games combined in the National League WildCard Series, NL Division Series and NL Championship Series.

They dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres en route to their first World Series appearance since making back-to-back appearances in 2008 and 2009; they won it all in ’08.

After losing to the Houston Astros in the World Series last season, the team signed superstar infielder Trea Turner from the Los Angeles Dodgers and will be looking to get back to the MLB’s marquee series.

Bryce Harper is expected to miss at least the first month of the Phillies season after undergoing surgery to repair the injured ulna collateral ligament in his right elbow.