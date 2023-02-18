The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to replicate their success from last season in 2023 after making a Cinderella run to the World Series. A key piece of their success was right-hander Aaron Nola, a homegrown talent who will more likely than not be on the mound for Opening Day. That being said, Nola does become a free agent next offseason, which means the two sides have already started discussing a long-term extension, as reported by Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

In Nola’s eyes, he doesn’t see himself pitching anywhere else and while the veteran doesn’t know where talks are at on a new deal, the former LSU standout made his feelings clear about the organization that drafted him seventh overall in 2014.

“My reps are handling it,” Aaron Nola said. “I don’t really know, honestly. I love it here. I think everybody loves it here. Everybody that comes to this team. I talked to Craig Kimbrel the other day when he came in and he was like, ‘I could see how much fun it is just from afar.’ It’s a fun clubhouse. It’s a fun group of guys.”

Nola did say however he won’t continue negotiations past March 30th because he wants the season to be the center of attention:

“I want to focus on the season,” Nola said. “Definitely. We’d have to reopen it after the season, for sure. But during the season, I want to stay focused on that. Playing good ball. Trying to win a championship.”

Nola logged 205 innings in 2022, striking out an impressive 235 hitters while posting a 3.25 ERA. Although the 11-13 record doesn’t exactly jump off the page, the 29-year-old pounds the strike zone and has swing-and-miss stuff, allowing a mere 29 walks.

Nola did struggle in the NLCS and the World Series, getting hit around by the Padres and Astros. However, there is no questioning his importance to Rob Thomson’s staff. Whether it’s before the campaign kicks off or next winter, Nola deserves to get paid like the pitcher he is: A guy with a career 3.60 ERA.

He’s set to make $16 million in 23′.